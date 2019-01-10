Tirana International Airport sh.p.k: Tender Notification

TENDER NOTIFICATION
SUPPLY OF STAFF UNIFORMS
TIRANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Tirana International Airport sh.p.k is looking to contract a company for the Supply of Staff Uniforms for Tirana International Airport for a period of two years with the possibility of renewal.
In order to obtain the necessary information for participating in this process, the interested parties need to write an e-mail to the following address: [email protected];
[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected] specifying, request for information for “Supply of staff uniforms”.
The necessary instructions are delivered free of charge, electronically through e-mail.
This tender will be organized in two phases:
- In the first phase companies will need to present similar works through uniform samples performed for other companies, letter of references and also a sample of the proposed materials.
- In the second phase short listed companies will need to submit their financial offer together with the sample for Tirana International Airport.
Offers needed to be submitted in a closed and sealed package clearly marked ‘Supply of Staff Uniforms for Tirana International Airport’.
The address for submission of offers is:
Tirana International Airport sh.p.k
Procurement Department
Administration Building
Rinas, Tirana
Albania
The deadline for the submission of samples at the above address is 16:00 hrs. on 25 January 2019.
Any offer submitted by open means (e.g. by e-mail, fax) will not be considered for this tender.
For further information please send an email to all following addresses:
[email protected]