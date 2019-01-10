Tirana International Airport sh.p.k: Tender Notification





TENDER NOTIFICATION

SUPPLY OF STAFF UNIFORMS

TIRANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k is looking to contract a company for the Supply of Staff Uniforms for Tirana International Airport for a period of two years with the possibility of renewal.

In order to obtain the necessary information for participating in this process, the interested parties need to write an e-mail to the following address: [email protected];

[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected] specifying, request for information for “Supply of staff uniforms”.

The necessary instructions are delivered free of charge, electronically through e-mail.

This tender will be organized in two phases:

In the first phase companies will need to present similar works through uniform samples performed for other companies, letter of references and also a sample of the proposed materials. In the second phase short listed companies will need to submit their financial offer together with the sample for Tirana International Airport.

Offers needed to be submitted in a closed and sealed package clearly marked ‘Supply of Staff Uniforms for Tirana International Airport’.

The address for submission of offers is:

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k

Procurement Department

Administration Building

Rinas, Tirana

Albania



The deadline for the submission of samples at the above address is 16:00 hrs. on 25 January 2019.

Any offer submitted by open means (e.g. by e-mail, fax) will not be considered for this tender.

For further information please send an email to all following addresses:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]