SHBA-të dërgojnë aeroplanin zbulues në Kosovë, mediat serbe: S’ka ardhur rastësisht…

Airmen welcomed the first Air Force MC-12 to be based in Afghanistan Dec. 27, 2009. The aircraft brings another capability to Operation Enduring Freedom, because the MC-12 is not just an aircraft, but a complete collection, processing, analysis and dissemination system of Airmen committed to securing Afghanistan and protecting Afghan and coalition lives. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class David Gurley)